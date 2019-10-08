Washington is adding 28 Chinese companies, government offices and security bureaus to a United States blacklist over their alleged role in facilitating human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region.
For the last two-and-a-half years, China has been detaining hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in what Beijing alternately describes as "voluntary de-radicalization camps" and "vocational training centers."
Former detainees have described them as closer to internment camps, however, and allegations of abuse are rampant, including in firsthand accounts given to CNN describing torture and forced political re-education under the threat of violence.
In a statement, the United States Commerce Department said "these entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in (Xinjiang)."
Their addition to the Entity List essentially bars them from buying US products or importing American technology.
"The US Government and Department of Commerce cannot and will not tolerate the brutal suppression of ethnic minorities within China," Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement. "This action will ensure that our technologies, fostered in an environment of individual liberty and free enterprise, are not used to repress defenseless minority populations."
The more than two dozen organizations listed include 20 government and security bureaus in Xinjiang, and eight companies, including Hikvision, one of the world's largest manufacturers of AI-driven video surveillance products, and Meiya Pico, a leading digital forensics firm.
Hikvision — which has previously been accused by US lawmakers of helping China create a "high-tech police state" — suspended trading following the move, though it did not specifically mention the blacklist in its announcement. Hikvision trades in Shenzhen. Meiya Pico has yet to publicly comment.
Chinese authorities did not immediately respond to the US announcement, but officials have long defended the crackdown in Xinjiang as necessary to tackle extremism. In a statement to CNN on October 4 responding to allegations of human rights abuses, the Xinjiang government said that "cracking down on crimes in accordance with law is the common practice of all countries."
The blacklisting of Chinese organizations comes days before high-level trade talks are due to resume in Washington in the hopes of reaching an end to the months-long US-China trade war.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump said "my inclination is to get a big deal. We've come this far. We're doing well."
"Can something happen? I guess, maybe. Who knows? But I think it's probably unlikely. Okay?" Trump added.
The American leader is facing intense scrutiny over his apparent request to Chinese authorities to look into his potential Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden, over the former vice president and his son's business dealings in China.
During a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping about Biden, Trump promised to remain quiet on ongoing anti-government unrest in Hong Kong if trade talks progressed, according to two people familiar with the discussion.
He denied promising to stay quiet Monday, "but I (did) say that we are negotiating. If anything happened bad, I think that would be a very bad for the negotiation."
Trump also referenced Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese city that has been gripped by 18 weeks of anti-government unrest.
"Hong Kong is very important as a world hub — not just for China, but for the world. And you have great people over there," Trump said. "They have, you know, tremendous signage and tremendous — they have a tremendous spirit for our country. They have a lot of American flags, a lot of Trump signs. I'd just like to see a humane deal be worked out. And I think President Xi has the ability to do it."