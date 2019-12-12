Stocks rally as Trump vows trade deal is close

Stocks bounced higher on Thursday after President Donald Trump promised the United States was "very close to a big deal with China."
"They want it, and so do we," Trump said in a tweet.
The news fueled hopes that the trade spat between the world's two largest economies won't escalate further. The Dow climbed more than 300 points at its best, before pulling back again. The index was up 0.4%, or 120 points after midday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also came back from their initial highs, but were up 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.
The next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect on Sunday, December 15. American and Chinese negotiators are working to delay them, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week.
Trade headlines have had markets in a chokehold all year.
"The key point is that we're in a world of binary outcomes," Fabiana Fedeli, head of fundamental equities at Robeco, told CNN Business. "Will we have an escalation of the trade war, or not?"
If a deal finally comes together, it might not be perfect, Fedeli said, but it would remove uncertainty for investors and businesses. Companies that have delayed spending could again plan for the future, and orders would likely go up. All this would be a positive tailwind for earnings.
But there's still reason to take Trump's Thursday's tweet with a grain of salt.
"If you ask me, compared to maybe two months ago, I'm a little more certain there will be some sort of deal," Fedeli said. But in the age of tweeting politicians "the fundamentals can change with 140 characters."