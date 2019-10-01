The US stock market turned negative, and the Dow falling some 200 points on Monday after a key economic report showed that American factory activity reached its lowest level in more than 10 years.
The ISM manufacturing index dropped to 47.8 in September, compared with the Refinitiv consensus forecast of 50.1. A level above 50 marks growth. It was the lowest reading since June 2009, the last month of the recession, according to the Institute of Supply Management.
The manufacturing sector shrank for the first time in three years in August, as it feels the pain of the trade war and slowing global demand.
Manufacturers cited the US-China trade war as weighing on demand and making materials more expensive, according to the ISM.
"The disappointing data is only fanning long-standing fears of slowing global growth," said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell.
Stocks didn't like the data one bit and pared earlier gains.
The Dow fell some 200 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4%.
All three indexes closed higher on Monday, but nevertheless recorded their worst performance of the year in the third quarter.
Gold prices, which had fallen to a near two-month low earlier amid falling odds of additional monetary easing, spiked higher in response.
Gold futures were up 1.2% at $1,482.50 an ounce.