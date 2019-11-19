'Shark Tank's' Mr. Wonderful is bullish on dividend stocks and tech giants

Mr. Wonderful is coming to Wall Street.
Kevin O'Leary, who is best known for being one of the entrepreneurs fielding investment pitches on the ABC show "Shark Tank," is also chairman of O'Shares Investments, a firm that runs a family of exchange-traded funds.
O'Leary is very bullish about the stock market, telling CNBC in August he thinks the United States and China will reach a trade agreement that's favorable to both countries -- eventually.
"There's probably going to be, in the next three or four years, a bilateral U.S.-China trade deal," O'Leary said. "I'm not saying saying it's going to happen tomorrow. It's going to take a while, but it is so valuable."
O'Leary also said in an interview with Yahoo Finance late last month that he thinks the Federal Reserve is probably done cutting interest rates for the foreseeable future since the economy continues to hold up well.
"Things are not as bad as everybody had anticipated and not slowing as much as everybody thought," O'Leary said.
Three of his ETFs focus on dividend investing. There's one for blue chip US stocks, another for smaller dividend payers and one for European dividend stocks.
The fourth O'Leary ETF is called the O'Shares Global Internet Giants fund, which owns shares in top tech firms such as Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook as well as Chinese tech titans Alibaba and Tencent.
O'Leary will be a guest on the CNN Business Markets Now show Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 ET. He will be live at the New York Stock Exchange with Markets Now host and CNN Business correspondent Alison Kosik to talk about stocks and the economy.
Another guest on Wednesday's "Markets Now" is similarly bullish.
Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of ButcherJoseph Asset Management and Tengler Wealth Management, will talk to Kosik about blue chip dividend stocks she likes, including Microsoft, Walmart, United Technologies, UPS and Boeing.
"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 pm ET. Hosted by CNN Business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.
You can watch "Markets Now" at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.