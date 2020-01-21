Netflix adds subscribers as competition ramps up

Netflix released its earnings on Tuesday, finally giving itself a chance to calm the nerves of jittery investors who are concerned about the rise of rivals. So did Netflix shrug off its competitors or did its subscriber base take a hit?
The streaming giant exceeded its own expectations by reporting fourth quarter earnings showing that it added roughly 8.7 million new subscribers. That is above the 7.6 million that the company was projecting.
Netflix now has 167 million subscribers globally.
The service said it expects to add another 7 million subscribers in the next quarter, which was slightly weaker than what Wall Street was projecting.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.