NBCUniversal unveils Peacock, its upcoming streaming service

NBCUniversal announced Tuesday that its new streaming service will be called Peacock — and that it will come with a colorful library of content.
The service, which is set to roll out in April of 2020, will launch with over 15,000 hours of content from NBCUniversal's shows and films, the company announced on Tuesday.
Popular sitcoms like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," blockbusters from Universal Pictures such as "Fast and Furious" and reboots of classic series like "Saved by the Bell" and "Battlestar Galactica" will all be included in the service, the company said.
NBCUniversal did not disclose how much Peacock would cost, but did say that pricing will be announced closer to launch. The service will be both advertising and subscription supported.
