HBO Max is debuting in May 2020 with a vast library of TV shows and films. But it will cost you. At $14.99 a month, it is so far the most expensive of the major streaming platforms.
HBO Max costs twice as much as Disney+ and Apple TV+, which cost $6.99 and $4.99 per month, respectively. It's also more than Netflix's standard plan, which costs $12.99 per month.
NBCUniversal's Peacock is also launching next spring, but the company has not announced the monthly fee yet.
HBO Max costs the same as HBO Now, the company's standalone streaming service that launched in 2015, but offers a much larger library of TV shows and films.
So what will HBO Max subscribers get for $15 a month? About 10,000 hours of programming from the biggest brands under WarnerMedia, which is also CNN's parent company. Subscribers will have on-demand access to a human-curated lineup from HBO, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, CNN, TNT and TBS, among others. In fact, one of HBO Max's strongest selling points is its content.
Here's some of what will be available:
Max Originals
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands
- Craftopia
- Esme & Roy
- The Fungies!
- Gremlins: Secrets of The Mogwai
- Jellystone
- Karma
- Little Ellen
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- Mecha Builders
- The Monster at the End of This Story
- The Not Too Late Show with Elmo
- Sesame Street
- Tig N' Seek
- 15 Minutes of Shame
- Brad & Gary Go To...
- College Girls
- DC Super Hero High
- Generation Hustle
- Gossip Girl
- Grease: Rydell High
- Green Lantern
- Strange Adventures
- Tooned Out
- UNpregnant
- Americanah
- Birth, Wedding, Funeral
- Bobbie Sue
- The Boondocks
- Bourdain
- Circe
- Crime Farm
- Doom Patrol
- Dune: The Sisterhood
- Ellen's Home Design Challenge
- EQUAL
- Expecting Amy
- First Dates Hotel
- The Flight Attendant
- Full Bloom
- gen:LOCK
- The Greatest Space
- Heaven's Gate
- The Hos
- Legendary
- Let Them All Talk
- Love Life
- Made for Love
- Persona
- Raised by Wolves
- Rap Sh*t
- The Scoop
- Search Party
- Stand-up Specials Presented by Conan O'Brien
- Starstruck
- Station Eleven
- Superintelligence
- Tokyo Vice
HBO Originals
- Avenue 5
- Bad Education
- Betty
- The Gilded Age
- His Dark Materials
- House Of The Dragon
- How To... With John Wilson
- I Know This Much Is True
- Industry
- January 22nd
- Lovecraft Country
- Mare Of Easttown
- The Nevers
- The New Pope
- The Outsider
- Perry Mason
- The Plot Against America
- Run
- The Third Day
- The Undoing
- We Are Who We Are
HBO Library Series
- Barry
- Big Little Lies
- Chernobyl
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Deadwood
- Entourage
- Euphoria
- Game of Thrones
- Insecure
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- My Brilliant Friend
- Oz
- Real Time with Bill Maher
- The Righteous Gemstones
- Sex and the City
- Silicon Valley
- Six Feet Under
- The Sopranos
- Succession
- True Blood
- True Detective
- Veep
- Watchmen
- Westworld
- The Wire
HBO Library Movies
- A Star Is Born
- Aquaman
- Bridesmaids
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Detective Pikachu
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Glass
- Isn't It Romantic?
- It Chapter 2
- Joker
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Little
- Love Actually
- Madagascar
- Notting Hill
- Rio
- Shazam!
- Smallfoot
- The Town
- Us
- War of the Worlds
HBO Max Library Series
- Adam Ruins Everything
- Adventure Time
- The Alienist
- American Dynasties: The Kennedys
- Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force
- At Home with Amy Sedaris
- The Bachelor
- The Bachelorette
- Batwoman
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Boondocks
- The Carbonaro Effect
- The Closer
- CNN Decade Series (The 2000s, The Nineties, etc.)
- Conan Travel Specials
- Dexter's Laboratory
- Doctor Who
- Doom Patrol
- Ellen's Game of Games
- Falling Skies
- The Flintstones
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Friends
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Gossip Girl
- The Honourable Woman
- Impractical Jokers
- The Jetsons
- Little Big Shots
- Looney Tunes
- Mad TV
- Miracle Workers
- The OC
- The Office (British version)
- The Powerpuff Girls
- Pretty Little Liars
- Pride and Prejudice
- Primal
- Rick & Morty
- Rizzoli & Isles
- Robot Chicken
- Samurai Jack
- Sesame Street
- The Smurfs
- South Park
- Steven Universe
- This Is Life with Lisa Ling
- Top Gear / BBC
- United Shades of America with Kamau Bell
- The West Wing
- Whose Line Is It Anyway?
HBO Max Library Movies
- 13 Going on 30
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Austin Powers
- The Bodyguard
- Casablanca
- Chariots of Fire
- Citizen Kane
- The Color Purple
- The Conjuring
- Dangerous Liaisons
- The Departed
- The Dark Knight
- DC films
- The Departed
- Gremlins
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Hairspray
- Happy Feet
- The Hobbit Trilogy
- The Iron Giant
- Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2
- The Last Samurai
- The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
- Magic Mike
- March of the Penguins
- The Matrix Trilogy
- Million Dollar Baby
- Miss Congeniality
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Ocean's Eleven
- The Right Stuff
- Risky Business
- Scooby-Doo
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Shining
- Space Jam
- Spirited Away and the entire Ghibli Film Collection
- Watchmen
- Wonder Woman
- When Harry Met Sally
- The Wizard of Oz