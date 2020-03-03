Global markets were hoping for G7 action over the coronavirus. They didn't get it

Finance officials from the world's seven largest advanced economies said Tuesday that they stand ready to take action to limit the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, but they stopped short of announcing specific measures to safeguard growth.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell led a conference call with their counterparts from the G7 as the number of coronavirus cases topped 90,000.
"Given the potential impacts of [novel coronavirus] COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks," the officials said in a joint statement following the call.
Stocks had rallied sharply Monday on hopes that governments and central banks around the world would move quickly to prevent fallout from the epidemic causing a deep economic downturn, possibly through a coordinated series of rate cuts. But the G7 statement lacked concrete commitments sought by investors after global markets suffered their worst rout since 2008 last week.
Global markets also began Tuesday on a positive footing but US stock futures turned negative after the statement was released, with Dow futures plunging nearly 400 points in a matter of minutes. European markets trimmed gains.
Capital Economics said the statement "adds little to what we had already heard from national central banks and governments."
"This is a disappointment compared to previous hopes of an immediate and coordinated fiscal package and interest rate cut," the firm's analysts wrote in a research note.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said earlier Tuesday that G7 countries would need more time to settle on a "truly" coordinated response to coronavirus, and that markets were likely to react negatively if officials did not emerge from their meeting with something concrete.
Sebastien Galy, a strategist at Nordea Asset Management, had also played down the chances of a coordinated monetary response at this stage because the G7 economies face different threats from coronavirus.
Coronavirus fears
There have now been more than 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with infections on every continent except Antarctica. The virus has killed over 3,100 people as it spreads. South Korea has over 5,100 cases and 29 deaths. Six patients have died in the United States.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Monday that global economic growth could be cut in half this year if the outbreak continues to spread. It called for an immediate response to contain the outbreak, recommending that governments increase spending and central banks implement policies to help cushion the blow from the virus.
Some central banks in smaller economies have already cut rates, while global heavyweights have sought to reassure investors that they're prepared to limit the economic fallout.
The US Federal Reserve, for example, is now widely expected to cut interest rates by half a percentage point later this month.
The Bank of Japan has said it would provide "ample liquidity" to keep financial markets stable, and the European Central Bank on Monday said it stands "ready to take appropriate and targeted measures." Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England, said Tuesday that the central bank would take "all necessary steps to support the UK economy and financial system" through an economic shock "that could prove large but will ultimately be temporary."
But questions remain about how much policymakers can really do to mitigate the coronavirus shock to the economy, raising the possibility that any stabilization in markets will be short-lived. Interest rate cuts, analysts suggest, are not the best way to fight a global health crisis.
Central banks also have far less ammunition to deploy than they did a decade ago. Interest rates are already at or near record lows, and central bank balance sheets have swollen by trillions of dollars during years of asset purchases, limiting the options to create even more cheap money.
— Eoin McSweeney and Julia Horowitz contributed reporting.
