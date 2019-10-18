The Dow dropped some 200 points Friday, following a sharp drop in Boeing's shares.
Shares of Boeing, which has been hurt by the grounding of its bestselling 737 Max jet, dropped after the FAA and Department of Transportation said they are investigating whether the aircraft maker withheld information during the 737 Max's certification process.
Boeing shares traded down 3.3%.
The Dow dropped nearly 200 points, or 0.7%, while the broader S&P 500 was down 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is 1.2% lower.