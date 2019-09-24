The Dow and the broader stock market are set to climb higher Tuesday. Even so, major indexes remain out of reach for their July record closing highs.
Stock futures are pointing at a higher open. Dow futures were up more than 90 points, or 0.3%, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.4%.
The Dow was 1.5% away from its all-time closing high at Monday's close, while the S&P sat 1.1% below its own record, according to Refintiv.
The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.706%. Meanwhile, gold and oil futures were edging lower, retracing their upward moves from Monday.
The economic calendar is packed with data points worth looking at Tuesday.
The S&P Case-Shiller home price index and the Federal Housing Finance Agency house price index are both due at 9 am ET.
"Sales of both existing and new homes have firmed since the turn of the year, helped by a plunge in mortgage rates. Building permits and starts have also bounced to cycle highs in recent months, suggesting that housing activity remains quite solid considering how long we are in this cycle," wrote BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic in a note to clients.
The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for September is due at 10 am ET, expected to slow slightly from the prior month.