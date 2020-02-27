Asia Pacific markets are falling Friday as fears about the novel coronavirus continue to spur a global sell-off.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 3% in early trading. South Korea's Kospi and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 each lost more than 2%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite also dropped nearly 2% each.
The declines in Asia followed a historic plunge in the United States. All three major US indexes fell into correction territory on Thursday, and the S&P 500 posted its worst day since 2011. The Dow dropped 1,191 points, or 4.4% — its worst one-day point drop in history.
In after hours trading, US stock futures posted modest gains, up between 0.3% and 0.4%.
Oil prices slid again. US crude and Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, settled Thursday lower by 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Futures continued to fall Friday morning during Asian trading.
There have been more than 82,000 global coronavirus cases with infections on every continent except Antarctica.
— Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.
