America, get your free taco today. And thank the Nationals for it

Who wants a free taco?
Taco Bell is giving away free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos tacos on Wednesday to fulfill their "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" promotion for the World Series.
Everyone can thank Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner for stealing the first base of the World Series.
This will be the seventh year Taco Bell has promoted a free taco during the World Series, and we're here for it.
Tacos can be claimed at participating stores between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m, or anytime when using the app or ordering online.
The Nationals staved off elimination Tuesday night, setting up a Game 7 against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.
But even if you aren't a baseball fan -- free food is always a hit.