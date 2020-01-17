This Monday kicked off the first day of the second session of the 155th Georgia General Assembly, starting an exciting and eventful time in the State Capitol. At the beginning of the 2019 legislative session, Governor Brian P. Kemp led an inauguration ceremony, which was followed by a swearing in of all state senators. The oath I took in January of last year motivated all of my legislative efforts and I am proud to say that my service to Senate District 25 will continue to inspire the work that I do this session. I am honored to be able to continue my service to the state of Georgia.
Monday was particularly memorable, as the entirety of the Senate was able to commemorate the life of Sen. Greg Kirk during morning roll call. Sen. Greg Kirk was a leader and a change-maker. He exuded faith in his every action, exemplified courage throughout his journey and most of all, he remained positive and joyful. Sen. Kirk will be greatly missed in the Capitol during each day of session.
Following adjournment on Monday, the Senate Majority Caucus formerly presented their 2020 legislative priorities to members of the media and the public. Healthcare reform will be a key issue for our party this year, along with effective tax policy, the empowerment of law enforcement, and rural and urban development. It will be busy session, as we work hard to make sure the needs of all Georgians are represented in our legislation.
I will be especially focused on guaranteeing our state remains a top place to do business. In support of these efforts, I attended the White House on Wednesday to commemorate the signing of the Phase One Trade Agreement between the United States and China. Georgia is already a state seeing great success in business expansion and job creation, but our ability to trade with other businesses worldwide will help our state’s revenue and innovation expand even further. I believe Georgia will be able to thrive through new opportunities presented in trade and legislation.
Following the introduction of the Senate Majority Caucus priorities and my trip to Washington, D.C., Governor Kemp gave his second annual State of the State address on Thursday. Among the topics he presented was improved access to quality healthcare, an increased funding to our education system, an increased effort to combat gang activity and human trafficking, and efforts to improve adoption rates. I look forward to working with other members of the legislature to make sure Georgia families come first. As the Governor said, “we will build a safer, stronger and more prosperous state.”
The start of the legislative session served as a reminder of the pleasure I have serving the community of Senate District 25. The following weeks will be filled with an influx of bills, resolutions, votes and vetoes, but my service to the constituents of Senate District 25 will remain my priority. Thank you for this honor and if you have any questions, do not hesitate to reach out to my staff and me. We are always here to help.
Sen. Burt Jones is the Chairman of the Insurance and Labor Committee. He represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404.656.0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
