Georgia State Senator Burt Jones (R-Jackson) launched his campaign for lieutenant governor on Aug. 10. A sixth-generation native of Jackson, Jones has spent decades in the private sector, where he has created thousands of jobs and opportunities for Georgia families. He was the first elected official in Georgia to endorse President Trump and has been on the frontlines fighting for election integrity and transparency in the State Senate.
"Georgians deserve a proven business leader, consistent conservative, and champion for Georgia families with the courage stand up and make our state a better place, and I'm running for lieutenant governor to do just that," said Jones. "I'll fight for the future of every Georgian by creating high-quality jobs and cutting taxes, reining in the cost of higher education and investing in more educational opportunities for our children, strengthening election integrity and restoring voter confidence, and standing with our men and women of law enforcement to keep our communities safe. As the first elected official in Georgia to endorse President Trump, I will also proudly keep fighting for his America First Agenda. I look forward to sharing my conservative vision with folks all across the state as we build a statewide grassroots movement and secure a strong win for the people of Georgia as their next lieutenant governor."
As lieutenant governor, Burt Jones will:
• Boost the economy by reducing burdensome regulations, cutting the state income tax, prioritizing vocational and technical training, and empowering small businesses across our state to succeed.
• Create safer communities by cracking down on violent crime, supporting local and state law enforcement officers, and increasing funding and resources for first responders
• Restore voter confidence by securing elections, increasing transparency and accountability, and investigating any and all instances of voter fraud.
• Create a world class K-12 and higher education system in Georgia by investing in teachers and students, empowering parents to make educational choices, boosting vocational and technical education, and lowering the cost of post-secondary degrees.
• Enforce a legal immigration system that puts the lives and livelihoods of hardworking Georgians first.
Jones is a lifelong conservative who has a proven record of creating jobs, growing a successful business, and fighting for Georgia values. A sixth-generation Jackson native, Jones works with his family's business, Jones Petroleum, where he has served as an integral part of growing the diverse, multi-faceted company, employing nearly 2,000 Georgians.
Jones also founded JP Capital & Insurance, Inc., a risk-management company specializing in retail insurance brokerage. Through hard work and dedication, he built this start-up agency into an established insurance brokerage house founded on professionalism and client service that now employs over 900 people.
Answering a call to service, Jones was elected to the State Senate for Georgia's 25th District in 2012. Over his time in office, he has been instrumental in the district's economic development by attracting new businesses and creating thousands of jobs and opportunities for Middle Georgia.
Importantly, Jones led the fight to restore confidence and accountability to our elections process after the disastrous 2020 cycle. In fact, Jones played an integral role in the passage of the Election Integrity Act (S.B. 202) and has been recognized nationally as a leader for election integrity, including by President Donald J. Trump. He was also asked by the Trump Administration to join the Foreign and Domestic Trade Council.
Before his business career, Jones was a student-athlete and a four-year letterman for the University of Georgia football team. As a former walk-on, Jones was elected permanent team captain for the 2002 season, helping to steer the team to its first SEC Championship in 20 years. In 2014, UGA named Jones a Distinguished Alumni and named him to its “40 Under 40” list.
Jones lives with his wife, Jan, and their two children, Stella and Banks, in Butts County, Burt and his family are active members of Rock Springs Church in Milner.
To learn more about Jones’ vision for Georgia – and to stay updated, sign up to volunteer, or donate – visit www.BurtJonesForGA.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
