State Senator Burt Jones (R - Jackson is declaring victory without a runoff in his Republican Primary election for lieutenant governor of Georgia with over 99.37% of results reported, but his closest competitor remains hopeful a runoff will be needed.
Meanwhile, the Democrats are headed for a runoff to decide their candidate for lieutenant governor. Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall is in the lead with 30.1% of the vote, to 17.7% for second-place Charlie Bailey.
Jones won 153 of 159 counties and received over 210,000 more votes than his next closest competitor, Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller (R - Gainesville), but maintains the slimmest of majorities, with 50.1% to Miller’s 31.1%. Jones will avoid a June 21 runoff if he remains above the 50%-plus-one margin needed under state law to win the GOP nomination outright.
“What a great and hard-fought win,” Jones declared Wednesday night. “Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. This was a spirited campaign – but we worked hard every day to share our positive vision, and it clearly resonated with voters across the state. While we narrowly avoided a runoff, we won 153 of 159 counties and received over 210,000 more votes than our next closest competitor. Now is the time to unite as a party and stand together against whichever Democrat candidate emerges–and I look forward to working together with my primary opponents to do just that.”
But Miller has not yet conceded the race, saying nothing is complete until the final vote is counted.
"As the candidate who championed the passage of the strongest election law in the country, I know how important it is that every legal vote be counted,” Miller said Wednesday. “As of now, there are still outstanding votes that have not been counted. When the final tally is in, we will know for sure if there will be a runoff or not. Until then, any speculation or political posturing is just that."
Jones appreciates the spirited primary debate from his opponents–and will now work to unify the party ahead of the general election in November against a Democrat opponent yet to be determined.
“As we shift toward the general election, our message will remain the same: Working together, we’re going to eliminate our state income tax and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improve our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, stand with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and strengthen the integrity and transparency of our elections,” said Jones.
“And let me be clear: No matter which Democrat candidate emerges from their intra-party fight, he will have to answer for the skyrocketing inflation, record-high gas prices, surging crime and supply chain issues that Georgians are facing every day due to the failed policies of their party. In the meantime, our campaign will be focused on offering real solutions to these issues and more as we work to improve the lives of every family in our state.
“Again, thank you for helping us achieve this big win – and rest assured, the best is yet to come as we work toward a big win in November! God Bless!”
