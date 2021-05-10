Budding artists in the Butts County School System had a chance for art lovers to see their work as the school system's Students Art Show was held Saturday during the Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival. Judging was done by staff at the schools.

The Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts awarded prizes and certificates to the top six artists from each school at the festival:

• Daughtry Elementary School

1st - Rebekah Goodman

2nd - Isabella Patterson

3rd - Alaina Nunnally

4th - Aislynn Gilland

5th - Brentley Cannon

6th - Amber Waters

• Jackson Elementary School

1st - Theresa La

2nd - Arlie Eddy

3rd - Jillian Godfrey

4th - Isabelle Wooley

5th - Willow Nowak

6th - Alanna Suarez-Ortiz

• Stark Elementary School

1st - Averie Linginfelter

2nd - Landon Austin

3rd - Zeraiah Brown

4th - Carrick Defries

5th - Brylee Brown

6th - Levi Frady

• Henderson Middle School

1st - Sydney Cantrell

2nd - Carlton Williams

3rd - Jaylah Yates

4th - Jackson Foust

5th - Karina Lopez-Rosas

6th - Jornia Morgan

• Jackson High School

1st - Emily Millirons

2nd - Elizabeth Martin

3rd - Jay Cosby

4th - Haley Reynolds

5th - Alexandria Liner

6th - Allison Waldrop

