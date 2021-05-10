Budding artists in the Butts County School System had a chance for art lovers to see their work as the school system's Students Art Show was held Saturday during the Jackson Butts County Fine Arts Festival. Judging was done by staff at the schools.
The Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts awarded prizes and certificates to the top six artists from each school at the festival:
• Daughtry Elementary School
1st - Rebekah Goodman
2nd - Isabella Patterson
3rd - Alaina Nunnally
4th - Aislynn Gilland
5th - Brentley Cannon
6th - Amber Waters
• Jackson Elementary School
1st - Theresa La
2nd - Arlie Eddy
3rd - Jillian Godfrey
4th - Isabelle Wooley
5th - Willow Nowak
6th - Alanna Suarez-Ortiz
• Stark Elementary School
1st - Averie Linginfelter
2nd - Landon Austin
3rd - Zeraiah Brown
4th - Carrick Defries
5th - Brylee Brown
6th - Levi Frady
• Henderson Middle School
1st - Sydney Cantrell
2nd - Carlton Williams
3rd - Jaylah Yates
4th - Jackson Foust
5th - Karina Lopez-Rosas
6th - Jornia Morgan
• Jackson High School
1st - Emily Millirons
2nd - Elizabeth Martin
3rd - Jay Cosby
4th - Haley Reynolds
5th - Alexandria Liner
6th - Allison Waldrop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.