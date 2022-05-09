Budding artists in the Butts County School System had a chance for art lovers to see their work as the school system's Students Art Show was held Saturday during the Jackson-Butts County Fine Arts Festival on the Square in Jackson. Judging was done by staff at the schools.

The Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts awarded prizes and certificates to the top six artists from each school at the festival:

• Daughtry Elementary School

1st - Natalia Johnson

2nd - Evan Standifer

3rd - Kylie McGinnis

4th - Logan Bradford

5th - Brooklyn Chavez

6th - Zaiyah Brown

• Jackson Elementary School

1st - Reyna Traywick

2nd - Audrey Pope

3rd - Hanah James

4th - Kaylee Smallwood

5th - Khole Press

6th - Cash Williams

• Stark Elementary School

1st - Ella Davis

2nd - Maddox Griffiths

3rd - Janiyah Head

4th - Grant Lunsford

5th - Brinlee Gibbs

6th - Ava Chappell

• Henderson Middle School

1st - Bryan Reyes

2nd - Alli Jeffcoat

3rd - Toby Hinojosa

4th - Willow Nowak

5th - Harley Davidson

6th - Jorja Durden

• Jackson High School

1st - Emily Millirons

2nd - Alyssa Bass

3rd - Haley Reynolds

4th - Elizabeth Martin

5th - Lexie VanLandingham

6th - Allison Waldrop

The Arts Council also announced the winner of its $1,000 Arts Council scholarship. The scholarship was presented to Haley Reynols.

