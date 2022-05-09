Budding artists in the Butts County School System had a chance for art lovers to see their work as the school system's Students Art Show was held Saturday during the Jackson-Butts County Fine Arts Festival on the Square in Jackson. Judging was done by staff at the schools.
The Jackson Butts County Council for the Arts awarded prizes and certificates to the top six artists from each school at the festival:
• Daughtry Elementary School
1st - Natalia Johnson
2nd - Evan Standifer
3rd - Kylie McGinnis
4th - Logan Bradford
5th - Brooklyn Chavez
6th - Zaiyah Brown
• Jackson Elementary School
1st - Reyna Traywick
2nd - Audrey Pope
3rd - Hanah James
4th - Kaylee Smallwood
5th - Khole Press
6th - Cash Williams
• Stark Elementary School
1st - Ella Davis
2nd - Maddox Griffiths
3rd - Janiyah Head
4th - Grant Lunsford
5th - Brinlee Gibbs
6th - Ava Chappell
• Henderson Middle School
1st - Bryan Reyes
2nd - Alli Jeffcoat
3rd - Toby Hinojosa
4th - Willow Nowak
5th - Harley Davidson
6th - Jorja Durden
• Jackson High School
1st - Emily Millirons
2nd - Alyssa Bass
3rd - Haley Reynolds
4th - Elizabeth Martin
5th - Lexie VanLandingham
6th - Allison Waldrop
The Arts Council also announced the winner of its $1,000 Arts Council scholarship. The scholarship was presented to Haley Reynols.
