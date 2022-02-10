Residents in the Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay areas of Laguna Beach, California, are under an immediate evacuation order due to a brush fire, city officials said.
The rest of Laguna Beach is under an evacuation warning. City officials say that "homes are threatened with the possibility of more structures threatened if the fire spreads," according to information on the city's website.
The Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions in the area and all schools are closed in North Laguna.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
