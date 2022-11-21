JACKSON — The Jackson City Council denied a request to rezone some 20 acres off Brownlee Road during its regular meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Jackson Municipal Court Building. The property includes the former location of Rolling Green Mobile Home Park. The property owners requested a rezoning from MHC — Manufactured Homes to RM-Multi-Family Residence in order to build a 101-unit townhome community.
Tim Mitchell, who owns the property with his brother David Mitchell, said it was his parents’ dream to manage a mobile home park, and they did so on the property for 40 years.
“Our family has decades of blood, sweat and tears, but mostly sweat in the park,” Mitchell said. “It was a mobile home park before all the homes on James Moore Circle were built. If it’s not rezoned, we will be forced to reopen it as a mobile home park.”
The public hearing was filled past seating capacity with residents who live in the area near the property. Eleven residents addressed the council to voice their opposition.
Stan Hogan, a resident of James Moore Circle, voiced concerns over the increase in traffic that would result from the addition of the townhomes and the increased water runoff from the construction.
Allison Shields of James Moore Drive told the Council she has collected 300 names of residents who oppose the project.
“The school traffic is already backed up as far as you can see in the mornings,” she said. Shields’ husband, Dennis, also voiced concerns over an increase in traffic.
Wayne Phillips of Park Place Drive also opposed the project because of traffic and water runoff issues.
“Traffic has already tripled on these roads,” he said. “And wastewater treatment is also a potential problem. To increase the capacity of the treatment plant will take a ton of money.”
Tim Patterson of East Ball Road voiced concerns over an increase in traffic due to his wife’s home-based business.
“This project looks wonderful, and I know (the Mitchell brothers) are trying to make the best of their situation, but hear our hearts and see what is going on in our lives,” he said. “I ask (the council) to pray about it and ask the Lord to help you make a decision.”
Retired school teacher and area resident Cheryl Hilderbrand voiced concerns over whether the school system could accommodate the students who would potentially move into the townhome community.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The zoning request report notes a traffic study would need to be completed before a certificate of occupancy is issued.
The report also states the Butts County Board of Education reported that the townhome project would put “an immediate strain on Jackson Elementary, Henderson Middle School and transportation. It would take the (school system) five years to plan and secure funding to adjust our facilities to this growth. With that being said, if the growth comes and our numbers increase, we are obligated to provide the facilities and the education.”
In regards to the water runoff issues, John Palmer of Falcon Design, the project’s engineering firm, stated the property has a natural fall that creates a low point that would be used to create a detention and water quality pond. He said the amount of water leaving the property would be equal to or less than the amount leaving the property before the development.
“You hurt for the Mitchells because that’s their inheritance and Liberty (Communities) has put a lot of work into this project,” said Councilwoman Beth Weaver of the council’s denial of the rezoning request. “But when the people tell us what they want, we have to go with that. A lot of thoughts and prayers were put into this decision. It helps us to know what (the public) wants because that’s what we are here for.”
In other business, the first of two public hearings on Jackson’s 2023 budget was held. There were no public comments. (The second and final public hearing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Municipal Court Building.)
The council also took action on the following:
Reappointed Mac Davis to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Read an ordinance to amend the sign regulations of the city’s zoning rules and regulations to “repeal inconsistent provisions.”
Approved Phase 1 of the impact fee study proposal in the amount of $24,860.
Approved a proposal to add an alternate city attorney, Fincher Denmark LLC Attorneys of Atlanta, at an hourly rate of $125.
Approved membership terms for the Jackson Downtown Development Authority.
Councilman Ricky Johnson was absent from the council meeting.