Representatives of Central Georgia EMC, the Butts County Board of Education (BOE), and the Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC) gathered at the commission meeting Apr. 12 to talk about the collaborative agreement between the three entities to expand broadband to the underserved areas of the county, and to take a group photo.
A joint resolution between the three groups was approved in March, financial commitments of $300,000 each pledged by the BOC and BOE to the Central Georgia EMC Broadband Initiative currently underway in CGEMC’s service delivery region, which includes much of Butts County.
Central Georgia EMC has previously thought it would be 18-24 months before they could start in Butts County, but the agreement and funding will enable them to start in October of this year. Portions of Butts County that are served by Central Georgia EMC could see high speed service arriving as early as the fall of 2021 as a result of this commitment, with full buildout completed sometime in 2022.
At the BOC meeting Monday night, county manager Brad Johnson said the project has been a long time coming and taken a lot of work.
"We want to thank our partners at Central Georgia EMC, not for just this broadband project, but for being great partners for our community and Butts County as a whole," Johnson said. "What they do daily for our community, other than just provide services and this new initiative for broadband, is humongous for us.
"As you know, we have underserved areas in our community, and with the foresight of the Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, and Central Georgia EMC, we were able to move this up on the calendar."
CGEMC President/CEO George L. Weaver expressed his appreciation to the county and school board for their cooperation in moving the broadband project forward.
"As you said, it has taken all of us working together to make this happen," Weaver said. "We have a lot of underserved areas in Butts County, and for economic development to happen in Butts County, we know you have to have broadband. So we want to thank the county for all the assistance as we get this finished up, and we look forward to having fiber to every home and every location we serve - and hopefully some areas we don't serve - very soon."
Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said it is a pleasure for the school system to be a partner and that the project is an exciting opportunity for the community, especially students and their families.
"Anytime we have an opportunity to strengthen that connection between home and school, we certainly want to take it," Simpson said. "The unique circumstances that we've all weathered this past year certainly revealed a need there. While we certainly hope that everybody is back learning in person very soon, it is very comforting to know that we have an additional tool at our disposal. We're just delighted to have the opportunity to work together with both EMC and the county. We're excited for our families and what it will bring to our community."
Butts County District 1 Commissioner Ken Rivers said the chance to work with Central Georgia and the school system on expanding broadband was something the county could not pass up.
"Earlier this year, after Mr. Johnson came on board, he scheduled a retreat for the Board of Commissioners," Rivers said. "At that retreat we were setting priorities, and our number one priority was getting internet to our citizens. We knew we wanted to do it, but we didn't know how we were going to do it, so we're very thankful for this partnership and the work that everybody is doing. This is huge for our community."
