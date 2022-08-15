Brittney Griner's legal team filed an appeal against a Russian court's verdict sentencing the WNBA star to nine years in prison for smuggling drugs into Russia, Griner's lawyer Maria Blagovolina told CNN on Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
