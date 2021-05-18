Jackson High School Lady Devil Brionna Abercrombie has been named the Region 2-AAA Girls Soccer Player of the Year, and coach Clyde Newman has been named the Region 2-AAA Girls Soccer Coach of the Year. The Lady Devils won the region crown and made it to the Elite 8 in the state tournament before losing.
All of the Lady Devils and their coaches were honored by the Butts County Board of Education at the BOE meeting on May 11.
In addition to the player and coach of the year awards, many of the Lady Devils were named to the All-Region teams.
♦ First Team: Brionna Abercrombie, Katherine Hagans, Mallory Carter, Haley Edmonds, Kayle Bradford.
♦ Second Team: Riley Morgan, Mallory Shurtz, Kaygwynn Gentle.
♦ Honorable Mention: Elayna Blythe, Ansley McCord, Jorgia Norsworthy.
And the honors keep coming in. DiVarsity, a business started in 2000 to focus on underserved and emerging sports that have a large fan base and participation, but lack attention from the media – such as soccer, lacrosse, and wrestling — has named Lady Devil goalie Kayle Bradford as the Girls AAA Player of the Year, and teammates Brionna Abercrombie and Kaygwynn Gentle were selected to the DiVarsity All-Star Team.
The DiVarsity All-Star games will be played on Saturday, May 22, at Sprayberry High School in Marietta.
Red Devil Honors
The Jackson Red Devils also had several players named to the AAA All-Region Teams. The Red Devils finished in third place in Region 2-AAA and lost in the first round of the state playoffs.
♦ First Team: Peyton Zimmerman, Aiden Reyes
♦ Second Team: Landen Lunsford, Ashton McCord
♦ Honorable Mention: Marshall Ferrell, Chance Goddin, Mason Mooney, Gavin Glass, James Newman
