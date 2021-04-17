The downtown Jackson area looks a little bit brighter and cheerful thanks to a local business owner and the Jackson High School Art Club.
Cassie Kelly, who expects to be opening Cassie's Cottage at 27 Holley Street within the next month, asked JHS art teacher Debbie Bell if the art club could paint a mural on the side of her building, and they did just that over a two-day period last week. The mural has the theme of "Kindness" and is filled with flowers, a rainbow, and other artistic touches in bright pastel colors pleasing to the eye. It can be seen from Third Street.
Kelly, a touch therapy massage specialist, has been at the location for seven years with a partner, but when her partner left, she decided to remodel the building and wanted to put a mural on the side facing Third Street.
"We will have massage therapy and holistic treatments," Kelly said. "I'm going to have local artists put some of their stuff up there on consignment.
"I love art and it (the mural) was just something that I was always interested in," she added. "I'd been thinking about it for a while, so I got with the landlord and he loved the idea. So I decided to call Debbie and ask her. I really didn't know if they would be able to do it, because everybody has so many restrictions now. But she was super excited, so they did it like a two-day field trip to come over here.
"I just wanted the theme to be Kindness because of everything going on in the world today. I just told them the theme and said they could design the rest and run with it."
Bell had her students in the art club submit designs, and said Kelly picked out a design by Abigayle Miller. The students came out on Apr. 13-14 and painted the mural.
"The theme is 'Kindness,' and there was a section on the end we had to develop because the wall was longer than we thought it was," Bell said. "The letters will be outlined in black, so they should be able to be seen from the road."
Kelly is ecstatic with the finished mural.
"I love it," she said. "I am absolutely in love with it! The art club was amazing. They are a great group of kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.