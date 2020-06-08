Sunday, June 7, was a very special day for a pair of newlyweds and the groom’s grandmother. After getting married in Charlotte, N.C., on May 30, Robert and Sarah Costea, along with Robert’s mother, Karen Costea, drove to Jackson on June 7 to reenact parts of their wedding for Robert’s grandmother, Jacqueline Cavender, a resident at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab.
Karen Costea is Cavender’s daughter, along with Karla Tuggle of Monticello, who also attended the special day. Jacqueline Cavender served as the Butts County Clerk from 1992-2001, and she and her late husband, Fred Cavender, raised their girls in Jackson.
As with the other residents at Westbury, Cavender has been in quarantine since the COVID-19 pandemic began and was unable to travel to Charlotte for the wedding.
When asked about coming back to Jackson for the wedding reenactment, Karen Costea said there was no way they were going to leave her mother out.
“She spent all her life raising us,” Costea said. She added that it’s been hard being apart from her mom, especially since Cavender is hard of hearing, making phone calls a problem. “This is the first time we’ve seen Mama since Christmas,” Costea said.
Karla Tuggle is able to visit their mother more often, and uses a small dry erase board and marker to communicate with Cavender through the window of her room at Westbury. A nurse sets up a cellphone on speaker in the room for Cavender to speak into, and Tuggle sets her cellphone up outside to be able to hear her mother. They also use some sign language to communicate.
Sunday, Karen Costea held up a sign saying “Here comes the Bride” to let her mother know they were there.
Robert Costea recently graduated from Ohio State University and has been commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the North Carolina Army National Guard, and will be stationed in High Point, NC. He wore his Army dress uniform for the wedding, and his bride Sarah wore her wedding gown.
The happiness at seeing them was evident on Cavender’s face. She saluted her grandson when she first saw him, they said “I love you” with heart signs, and Cavender got to see her grandson and his bride kiss, first with masks off, and later with the masks on, and their wedding rings.
They also talked back and forth by using the message board and Cavender responding. She said she couldn’t believe they had gotten married, but she was very happy for them.
Robert Costea said later that being able to share their joy with his grandmother meant everything to him.
“It means the world to come down and have her be a part of our wedding experience, since she couldn’t be there in person,” he said. “I just love Nanna so much and I’m so glad we got to do this special visit for her.”
