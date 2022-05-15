Briana Fetrow, Butts County School System Receptionist and Communications Assistant, was named the Extra-Mile Award Winner for May by the Board of Education at their May10 meeting.
She was nominated for the award by Traci Anderson, BCSS Finance Specialist-CARES; Janet Dahlin, System Finance Specialist-Payroll; and Melissa Patterson, HR Administrative Assistant.
The nomination reads:
“We believe Briana Fetrow should receive the Extra-Mile Award because Briana is the first person people have contact with at central office Mulberry Street. Whether on the phone or in person, you will be greeted with a warm friendly smile. She is always ready to help with whatever she can. Doing things from designing a flyer or card to folding letters to mail or sorting files. If you need help, all you have to do is ask. She is always ready with fresh ideas and willing to help. Briana always puts a positive energy into all of her endeavors. She searches for all the positive news about our schools and makes sure the public is aware via our website and newsletter and other digital formats. She is a true team player. You can always count on her. Her talents are sought after even outside of the system. And I have to mention how proud we are of her. She recently designed and submitted the blueprint of the new mural for the city of Jackson. She did a wonderful job representing the school system.”
