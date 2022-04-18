With 78 out of 267 registered voters casting ballots in the Jenkinsburg City Council Post 1-At Large special election run-off on Tuesday, Apr. 12, Brent Eberspacher took the win with 48 votes to LyChannel “Taco” Head’s 30 votes.
The special election was needed to fill the unexpired term of Post 1 Council member Susan Barabas, who died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 18.
Five candidates qualified for the election, which was held on March 15. Eberspacher and Head were the top two vote-getters and faced off in the run-off election Tuesday. The other candidates were Desiree Jones, David A. Massey, and Deanie Asip.
The voter turnout for the run-off was just one shy of the turnout for the Mar. 15 election, which saw 79 ballots cast. At that time, there were 29 advance ballots and two absentee ballots cast, and 48 people turned out to vote at City Hall.
For the run-off Tuesday, there were 22 advance ballots and two absentee ballots cast, and 54 people voted at City Hall.
Eberspacher is expected to be sworn into office at the next meeting of the Jenkinsburg City Council on Monday, Apr. 25.
