Brent Eberspacher was sworn into office on Monday, Apr. 25, prior to the Jenkinsburg City Council meeting as the Post 1-At Large council member. Eberspacher won a special election and run-off to fill the unexpired term of Post 1 Council member Susan Barabas, who died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 18. Eberspacher’s term in office will expire Dec. 31, 2023. In the photo, Eberspacher (center) is sworn in by Jenkinsburg Mayor Eddie Ford as Jenkinsburg City Clerk Debi Smith holds the Bible.
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
