Brent Eberspacher and LyChannel “Taco” Head were the top two vote-getters in the city of Jenkinburg Special Election held on Mar. 15 to fill the unexpired term of Post 1 Council member Susan Barabas, who died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 18.
Eberspacher and Head will face-off in a run-off election on April 12.
Of the 267 Jenkinsburg residents eligible to vote for the Post 1 seat, a total of 79 cast ballots, 29.59%, for five different candidates. There were 29 advance ballots and two absentee ballots cast, and 48 people turned out to vote at City Hall on Election Day.
The vote breakdown by candidate is as follows:
• Brent Eberspacher - 29
• LyChannel “Taco” Head - 17
• Desiree Jones - 14
• David A. Massey - 10
• Deanie Asip - 9
Early voting for the run-off election will be held on the following dates and times at the Butts County Elections and Voter Registration Main Office at 625 W. Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson:
• Mar. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
• Mar. 28–Apr. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Apr. 4-8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Run-Off Election Day voting will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 12, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive in Jenkinsburg.
