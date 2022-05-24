It appears that the Butts County Board of Education will have three new members starting in January, as newcomers Brandy Greene Phillips, Laura Weaver English, and Danny C. Smith won their non-partisan battles Tuesday.
In District 1, Brandy Greene Phillips had 685 votes to incumbent Bobby Craven’s 654. Of the 3,958 registered voters in District 1, a total of 1,339 votes were cast, or 33.83%.
District 2 was going to have a new board member regardless, as incumbent Mamie Ruth Crawford withdrew from the race shortly after qualifying. That left the race up to Laura Weaver English and DeGee Johnson Roberts. English took the win with 476 votes to Roberts’ 369 votes. A total of 845 of 3,627 registered voters cast ballots, or 23.29%.
In District 5, Danny C. Smith collected 557 votes to incumbent Millard Daniel’s 524 votes. Of the 3,653 registered voters in District 5, a total of 1,081 cast ballots or, 29.59%.
The terms of Craven, Crawford and Daniel end in December, so Phillips, English and Smith will have six months to prepare before taking office in January 2023.
