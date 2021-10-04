You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&
Braelyn Mayfield named 2021 JHS Homecoming Queen; Cameron Edwards named Homecoming King

  Updated
  • 0

Braelyn Mayfield was named the Jackson High School 2021 Homecoming Queen, and Cameron Edwards was named the Homecoming King at Jackson’s game Oct. 1 against Central of Macon. It was a jubilant time as the Red Devils won, 24-6.

Krupa Patel was named the Homecoming Princess, and Clayton Hixon was named the Homecoming Prince.

Presenting the crowns, flowers and sashes were the 2020 Jackson High School Homecoming Queen Whitney Farmer, Homecoming King Gavin Glass, Homecoming Princess Chelsea Gotel, and Homecoming Prince Clayton Hixon.

There were 13 beautiful young women and 7 handsome young men on the field with their escorts. The Homecoming Court was made up of:

Senior Girls

• Alyssa Abrams, escorted by her mother, Melissa Abrams.

• Mallory Britton, escorted by her father, Clint Britton, and boyfriend, Gavin Glass.

• Kaitlyn Eidson, escorted by her father, Robert Eidson.

• JaKayla Goodrum, escorted by Roderick and Jennifer Goodrum.

• Braelyn Mayfield, escorted by Okemus Grier Jr.

• Omaria Grier, escorted by Jay Mayfield.

• Krupa Patel, escorted by her parents, Dipat and Alka Patel.

Senior Boys

• Cameron Edwards, escorted by his mother, Charlatte Smith.

• Clayton Hixon, escorted by his father, Felix Hixon Sr.

• Felix Hixon, escorted by his mother, Taiwana Hixon.

• Blake Lee, escorted by his sister, Brooke Lee.

• Luke Matthews, escorted by Amy Matthews.

• Tyler McCord, escorted by his auntie, Jannis Saffo.

• Levi Turner, escorted by Teresa Parish.

Junior Girls

• Shamaria Dupree, escorted by her cousin, Amari Stodghill.

• Mariah Jester, escorted by Arlando Jester Jr. and Lakelon Jester.

Sophomore Girls

• Victoria Kelley, escorted by her grandfather, Larry Maxwell.

• Miranda Smith, escorted by her father, Chad Smith.

Freshmen Girls

• Sa’Mariona Thurman, escorted by her father, SaDarion Thurman.

• Allana Tyson, escorted by her best friend, Adriyuanna Hill.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

