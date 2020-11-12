Once the contract details are worked out, it is expected that Brad Johnson will become the new Butts County Manager.
After having discussed the final four contenders for the position - Johnson, Kelvin Lewis, Michael Nagy and Jeffery Nix - in executive session at their meeting on Nov. 9, the Butts County Board of Commissioners came back out into open session and county attorney Ben Vaughn gave a summary of issues discussed.
"The board discussed several personnel issues, one of which included selecting a finalist for the county manager position, which is Mr. Brad Johnson," Vaughn stated. "That selection is subject to the current county manager, Mr. (Steve) Layson, finalizing the details for the contract with Mr. Johnson."
Layson said after the meeting that once the contract is finalized, the BOC will probably hold a called meeting to vote on hiring Johnson.
Butts County began advertising for a new county manager in July after Layson, who has been in charge since October 2017, announced his plan to retire at the end of 2020. Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer said the county received 12 applications for the county manager position and winnowed the candidates down to the final four.
Johnson is a Butts County resident and is already familiar with the county government, having served as Butts County Fire Chief/Emergency Service Director from 1988-2003.
Johnson also served as the Henry County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief from 1988-2017, and in 2017 was named the Henry County Deputy County Manager, the position he is currently serving in.
