Both suspects who fled following a chase and crash on I-75 in Monroe County Thursday night are now in custody, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. One suspect was captured Thursday night and the second was arrested Friday morning.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling south on I-75. The vehicle pulled into the weigh station to stop. The deputies approaching the vehicle asked the driver to step out of the vehicle; the driver refused to exit and fled from the scene.
Deputies chased the vehicle and then performed the PIT maneuver at mile marker 187 (SR 83/Cabiniss Road), resulting in the vehicle hitting a power pole. Two individuals jumped from the vehicle and fled from the scene.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office immediately began to search the area to locate both suspects. Georgia State Patrol Aviation was called in to assist in the search. At approximately 11:45 p.m., deputies located the first suspect, Joshua Gannon Deanda, 23, of Tifton, in the woods and he was immediately detained.
The vehicle was searched and deputies located two stolen guns and an ID for the driver of the vehicle. Deputies also located a bag that the suspects had tossed out of their window while at the weigh station. The bag contained over a pound of meth.
Deputies continued the search for the second suspect, identified as Michael Hester, 29. On Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office began receiving sightings of Hester near the Walmart in Forsyth. At approximately 9:15 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a phone call stating that Hester was inside the Walmart purchasing clothes. Deputies immediately responded and Hester was arrested outside the Walmart without incident.
Deanda is a convicted felon and has outstanding warrants. He will be charged with trafficking meth, theft by receiving stolen property (2 counts), possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts), obstruction, and multiple traffic violations.
Hester is also a convicted felon and he will be charged with trafficking meth, theft by receiving stolen property (2 counts), possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts), and obstruction.
Both Deanda and Hester are suspected of having affiliations with the MS13 gang.
The following agencies assisted in the search and apprehension of the two suspects: Georgia State Patrol, MCCD, US Marshals and Forsyth Police Department.
