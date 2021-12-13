On Nov. 10, Bonnie McLeroy, pictured with Bobby Smith, Northeast District Extension Director, was recognized for 15 years of service with the University of Georgia Extension. She has worked in the Butts County Extension Office for the duration of her service as a 4-H Youth Development Program Assistant. In her role, she helps with local program development, leads and assists with activities and events geared towards grades 4 – 12, and teaches lessons related to STEM and agriculture, healthy living, and civic engagement. The Butts County Extension Office appreciates Bonnie’s work and dedication to the 4-H program.
Bonnie McLeroy recognized for service with UGA Extension Service
