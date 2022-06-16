Congratulations to Butts County Victim Advocate Bonita Lynn, who has recently received credentialing by the National Advocate Credentialing Program (NACP) at the Advanced Level with a designation of Comprehensive Victim Intervention Specialist. To qualify requires a combination of documented experience & training in the field, recommendations attesting to her professional and ethical interactions and service provision to victims of crime. Pictured left to right are Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jonathan Adams and Bonita Lynn at a recent conference held by the Georgia Office of Victim Services (GOVS).
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
