Charges against the Butts County man accused in a home invasion at the residence of the Jackson police chief have been bound over to Superior Court.
During a preliminary hearing Friday, Judge Thomas Wilson also set bond for Marquirius Deonte McClendon, 24, at $1 million.
McClendon faces charges of burglary in the first degree and aggravated assault in the Sept. 4 incident.
Morgan said his daughter reported being awakened by an intruder, who she believed to be an ex-boyfriend. He said the intruder was thought to have gained entry to the home after entering through a porch door, going into the garage, retrieving a key from his daughter’s purse — which was on the backseat of her vehicle — and using the key to unlock a door between the garage and interior of the home.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent, testifying in Friday’s preliminary hearing, said the victim reported recognizing the voice of her attacker as that of McClendon, though he was allegedly wearing a mask.
The agent said two to three weeks prior to the alleged attack, the woman had filed for a temporary protective order against McClendon. According to the agent, when he was interviewed, McClendon denied being at the Morgan residence Sept. 4, but later admitted driving past the home, and later still claimed to have been invited inside.
Maurice McClendon, Marquirius’ father, said Friday he and the victim share the same local employer. He testified that when he saw the alleged victim at work the day of the incident, she claimed she and his son had gotten into an argument at her home, but didn’t describe the incident as an attack.