The body of a Henry County kayaker who went missing on Wise Creek in Butts County Saturday afternoon was found Monday afternoon not far from where he was last seen.
De'Vontae B. Grifffieth, 23, of McDonough, was last seen on Wise Creek near Mt. Pleasant Road, south of Flovilla, around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Butts County Fire and Rescue, Flovilla Fire and Rescue and the Butts County Sheriff's Office searched Wise Creek until darkness fell Saturday, while Monroe County EMA searched along the Ocmulgee River in Juliette. That area of the river is popular with kayakers. High water levels and swift currents made the search difficult.
The search resumed Sunday, with Georgia Power shutting the Lloyd Shoals dam at Jackson Lake off Sunday morning to lower the water level as crews continued the search both in the river and along the riverbanks. Dive teams and rescue dogs were also called in to help. DNR teams also expanded the search into Jasper County.
The search resumed Monday morning with game wardens running three boats with side scan sonar and divers coming in from Butts, Monroe, and Macon-Bibb counties. Riverbank searchers were also conducted.
DNR Public Information Officer Mark McKinnon said the body was recovered about 2:30 a.m. by Monroe County divers and DNR game wardens in about 19 feet of water, not far from where he went under.
