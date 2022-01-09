Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Spalding, Rockdale, southeastern Meriwether, Pike, Henry, Upson, central Butts, Talbot, Newton, southeastern Harris and Lamar Counties through 545 PM EST... At 510 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Richardson Park to Cataula, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Griffin, McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Thomaston, Barnesville, Jackson, Zebulon, Talbotton, Stockbridge, Hampton, Locust Grove, Social Circle, Manchester, Oxford, Porterdale, Woodbury, Waverly Hall, Milner and Woodland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH