A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday.

Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, 34, was identified as the person who was found dead Monday in Memphis, Tennessee, roughly 7.5 miles from where surveillance video showed she was forced into an SUV early Friday, Memphis police said on Twitter.

Recommended for you

CNN's Jamiel Lynch, Tina Burnside, Hannah Sarisohn, Anne Clifford and Jennifer Feldman contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.