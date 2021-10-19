After two previous dates were rained out, the sun was shining and it was a great day at Hickory Hills Golf Course on Oct. 12 at the Bob Ryan Memorial Golf Classic Tournament presented by the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club.

While the tournament has been an annual event for many years, this year was special as it was the first one since Bob Ryan passed, and everyone really wanted to honor him as well as provide the children of Butts County with every opportunity to get out and play recreation ball. The event raised over $15,000 for the Butts County Department of Leisure Services’ youth scholarships.

Twelve teams played. First place with a score of 52 went to Collins Trucking. Second place was Sherrell Westbury with a score of 53. Third place was R and B Metals with a score of 56.

There were great raffle prizes and hole in one chance to win a Jeep Compass Latitude donated by Countryside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jackson. Maybe next year on that.

Thank you to all who sponsored, donated, worked, and participated. A special thanks to Susan Ryan, who was there to show support. Thanks to Zaxby’s for the delicious chicken sandwich boxed lunches.

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

