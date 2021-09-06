The Jackson Butts County Rotary Club will sponsor the Bob Ryan Memorial Golf Classic on Saturday, Sept. 22. All proceeds from the tournament will go to Butts County Leisure Services for Recreational Sports Scholarships.
The tournament will be played at Hickory Hills Golf Club, 209 Biles Road in Jackson. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and there is a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Registration and sponsorship levels are:
• Gold Sponsor - $1,000 - Includes team of 4 for golf, exclusive hole, and logo on tournament banner.
• Silver Sponsor - $750 - Round of golf for 2 players (includes 4 mulligans and 5 raffle tickets), hole sign and logo on tournament banner.
• Bronze Sponsor - $500 - Round of golf for 2 players, hole sign and logo on tournament banner.
• Individual Sponsor - Any amount - Name on tournament banner.
• Team of 4 - $400
• Individual Player - 100.
Besides raffle prizes, there will be a Hole In One Challenge to win a new car sponsored by Countrywide Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, prizes on select par 3’s, and pro shop payouts for 1st, 2nd and 3rd flights.
This is a rain or shine event. For more information, call Don Cook at 770-775-2234.
