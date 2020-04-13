Boaters on Jackson Lake bundled up warmly and gathered early Sunday morning for a special Easter sunrise service on the lake. The service featured a bagpiper playing "Amazing Grace," a short talk about Easter, and everyone reciting The Lord's Prayer.
