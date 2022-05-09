The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a nonpartisan candidate’s forum on Tuesday, May 3 for the six candidates vying for three seats on the Butts County Board of Education.
The candidates in each of the district races had a chance to answer five questions prepared before the forum and which they received in advance. The candidates were asked the same question in a rotating order decided by a coin toss, with each candidate given two minutes to answer, then the first candidate having one minute for a rebuttal.
Due to space limitations, the JPA can only print a brief part of each candidates’ answers. The forum was held at the Central Georgia EMC annex and filmed by the chamber. It can be viewed in its entirety on the chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ButtsChamber/videos/540641784230932
District 1 - Incumbent Bobby Craven and challenger Brandy Phillips
Q1- What motivates you to become a board member and what attributes do you have that would make you a successful board member?
Craven said he first won election to the board in 2010 when the school system’s taxes were much higher than they are now. He said he is proud of what the school system has done since he has been a member and that children can get a good education here.
Phillips said she feels her experience as a Butts County native, Jackson High graduate, business owner and a parent of Butts County school children is a plus.
Craven responded that the graduation rate and SAT scores have improved since he has been on the board.
Q2 - What can be implemented to increase parental involvement?
Phillips said schools need to be open and inviting to parents and guardians while providing communication of volunteer opportunities, and need parent conferences at different times of the day to be inclusive of all parents’ and guardians’ schedules.
Craven said every school system wants more parental involvement. In Butts County, teachers are meeting with parents twice a quarter, booster clubs are a strong link, the schools provide videos for parents to view on what students can expect, and the schools work with the parents on their children’s education.
Phillips responded that she agrees that parents need to get more involved and attend conferences.
Q3 - Would you support an “Employee-Board Committee” that would meet quarterly to discuss successes and challenges of each school toward achieving established academic goals?
Craven said he didn’t feel it was a valid question for a board member as such a committee would need to go through the school superintendent.
Phillips said if school staff are willing to discuss concerns, there are ways to form committees legally. She said such a committee would be vital to improving schools.
Craven responded that by the state code of ethics the Board of Education cannot get involved.
Q4 - What are the biggest obstacles facing the Butts County School System in 2022 and beyond and how do you propose we overcome it?
Phillips said the school system needs to improve discipline in order to allow the teachers to be able to teach. She added that the administration needs to support both teachers and bus drivers in matters of discipline.
Craven said the most important thing is parent involvement with their children and that such involvement would solve a lot of problems. But he said the system is not broken and that the graduation rate improving proves it.
Phillips responded that an increased graduation rate doesn’t mean anything if students can’t read when they graduate.
Q5 - What do you see as the Board of Education’s main responsibility and why?
Craven said the number one thing the BOE does is hire the superintendent. The second thing is setting the budget and Craven said in the last five years the board has kept the budget even and saved residents $2 million. The third thing is setting policy.
Phillips said she agreed with hiring staff and setting the budget, but said the board also needs to insure that the quality of education is superior and that all students are given the same opportunity to succeed.
Craven responded that he is tired of innuendo going around and people not knowing what they are talking about. He said the educational system in Butts County has never been better.
District 2 - Laura Weaver English and DeGee Roberts
Q1 - What motivates you to become a board member and what attributes do you have that would make you a successful board member?
English said she has a desire to give back to the community. She pledged to return 100% of her board earnings back to the community for educational initiatives, and she added that students need to be better prepared to enter the workforce.
Roberts said her passion for helping children motivates her to be a board member. She wants to ensure that all students have the same equal access to educational opportunities, and to build stronger schools for stronger communities.
English responded that it is important to look forward and decide what do we want Butts County to look like in the next 5-10 years, and that decisions made now will have lasting effects on the community.
Q2 - How will your election to the board contribute to a higher literacy rate, graduation rate, and job readiness among our Butts County students?
Roberts said all three issues are connected. She said they need to make literacy materials available where parents and kids are, they need to advocate for more social support services and more CTAE programs.
English said it is imperative that students be reading on their grade level by the third grade. She said the system needs to increase reading, writing and math skills, and that every student needs to have a plan for after high school, whether it be college or trade school.
Roberts responded by reemphasizing making learning materials more available, get students exposed to college earlier, and more CTAE programs.
Q3 - Would you provide support for teachers to remove students that are preventing other students from being able to learn in the classroom and would you support teachers retaining students that are not on grade level?
English said behavioral issues start at home and they need to increase engagement with parents on every grade level. She said she supports removing disruptive students and that while the school system must follow state guidelines, they do not need to promote failing students.
Roberts said they need to make sure the code of conduct is being followed by students. She proposed providing classroom management training for teachers. She added that teachers need to support students and help them earn passing grades.
English responded that it is critical that parents get more involved.
Q4 - How can the Board of Education know if its goals are being accomplished and its policies are being carried out effectively?
Roberts said the board should monitor progress based on the strategic plan along with quarterly reviews and assessments.
English said the board and everyone else will know by improved test scores, higher graduation rates, and higher percentages of students attending trade schools and colleges and graduating from them, and less disciplinary actions.
Roberts responded she believes the best way to know is through quarterly reviews and assessments.
Q5 - What are the top three most critical weaknesses in the Butts County School System and how to we work to improve those weaknesses?
English said we must improve basic skills for elementary students, mentor and tutor middle and high high school students, and retain good teachers. She added they need to develop more trade school opportunities and prepare students for post-graduation.
Roberts said they need to improve the literacy rate, retain good teachers, get parents more involved, and get the community more involved in the schools.
English responded that she wants to see students better prepared for life after high school.
District 5 - Incumbent Millard Daniel and Danny Smith
Q1 - What motivates you to become a board member and what attributes do you have that would make you a successful board member?
Smith said it is about service. He said he has mentored with children at church and learned about some of the issues at the school system. He plans to use his educational and leadership experience to serve the students.
Daniel said he has a tremendous love for children and experience working with students in the classroom. He added that Board of Education members go through a lot of training.
Smith responded that he feels it is time for a change.
Q2 - Based on your observations, what are the top 3 strengths and weaknesses of Butts County Schools?
Daniel said the system has outstanding teachers and support staff. He said the state, not the board, is responsible for moving students on. He said he wished they could keep failing students back. He added that they have a successful dual enrollment program and college and career academy.
Smith said the school system has no strategic policies on discipline and on challenging kids to learn, no support for teachers, and no parental involvement.
Daniel responded that the board has policies in place to address all those concerns.
Q3 - How should school boards handle hot topics such as critical race theory (CRT), book censorship, bullying, etc.? And who/what entity should decide our counties curriculum?
Smith said everyone needs to be involved and that the board needs to put proactive policies in place, rather than reacting to situations.
Daniel said the policies are already in place, and that the system teaches state standards. He added that parents are already involved with instructional materials.
Smith responded that if the state has covered it all, then there is no need for a local Board of Education, but obviously there is a need. He said they need to get people working together on local problems.
Q4 - What efforts can be put implemented to help teacher retention and recruitment? And would you be willing to increase the local supplement toward teacher salaries?
Daniel said Butts County currently has an 89% teacher retention rate. He said he is willing to increase the local portion of teacher salaries and that the board is not one person, but a team effort.
Smith said teachers need to feel they are being fairly paid and valued. He said in talking with teachers, that they don’t feel they are being heard or feel safe.
Q5 - Our community has assured our school system has excellent facilities by approving Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes (E-SPLOST) for school construction and more. We also have a moderately high millage rate on our properties, yet we can’t seem to improve our academic rankings among all Georgia schools. What is your plan to improve our academic achievement?
Smith said the school system has no strategic plan in place when spending money. He said the system is in the bottom percentage academically because it is not spending money properly, and that once a plan is in place, then they can bring money in to support the plan.
Daniel said the school system’s millage rate is 15.3, which is not a moderately high rate. He said the system’s rate is in the middle of all the school systems in Georgia. Daniel said the system has a 5-year strategic plan. He added they are making progress in student achievement, but they need to target areas students are not doing well in, and that the community needs to be more involved.
Smith responded that the strategic plan is on paper, but is not being followed. He agreed that it will take all of the community to get behind the school system in order for it to be successful.
Advance voting for the May 24, General Republican and Democratic General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election is currently underway at the Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
Absentee ballot applications by mail will be accepted until May 13. If voters have already sent in their requests, their ballot will be mailed out Monday, April, 25. Voters can also call the Board of Elections office at 770-775-8202 to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them.
Advance voting will take place:
• May 9-13, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
• May 14, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
• May 16-20, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
