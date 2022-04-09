After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Dauset Trails Nature Center will host its 20th annual Bluebirds and Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, April 23, combining music and enthusiasm for the outdoors.
Each year during the free festival, the nonprofit nature center and animal sanctuary invites musical artists, vendors and other area nature centers and outdoor recreation groups for a celebration of spring.
This year's live music will feature Edgar Loudermilk Band, Apostles of Bluegrass, and Shoal Creek Band. Watch and participate in dulcimer jam sessions, outdoor activities and recreation. Food trucks will be available for lunch.
Free admission and parking. Gate opens at 9 a.m. Dauset Trails is located at 360 Mt. Vernon Church Road in Jackson. Call 770-775-6798 for more information or go to www.dausettrails.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.