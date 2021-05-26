St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson will host the 2021 Annual Blessing of the Boats on Jackson Lake on Sunday, May 30, at 1 p.m., offshore of 256 Shoreline Drive in Monticello. Boaters are asked to look for the church banner and a statue of the Blessed Mother Mary, and anchor their boats offshore.
St. Mary hosted the first blessing of the boats in 2019, with Father Jose Kochuparampil, priest of St. Mary, blessing more than two dozen vessels on the lake. COVID-19 cancelled last year's blessing, but the church is bring it back this year.
