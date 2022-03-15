ATLANTA – The House Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee, chaired by State Representative J. Collins (R-Villa Rica), passed House Bill 1553, or Bishop’s Law, on Mar. 14. Introduced by State Representative Clint Crowe (R-Jackson), Bishop’s Law would require individuals convicted of killing a police officer to serve their sentences in the state’s highest security prisons.
Dedicated to fallen police officer Captain Robbie Edward Bishop, HB 1553 would require offenders convicted of murdering a peace officer in the line of duty to be housed in a facility with staffing and physical security measures designed for offenders requiring the maximum level of oversight. If the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC) seeks to transfer one of these inmates, the department must provide written justification, and the department must notify the victim’s family before the transfer.
Bishop was a well-known drug interdiction officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 1999. In 2001, Jeffrey McGee was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Bishop and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, who knew Bishop, was contacted by Bishop’s family in February, who told him in that McGee had been transferred from a state maximum security prison to a medium security prison in 2022 and had begun posting pictures of himself behind bars and taunting Bishop’s family.
Long made his concerns known in a Feb. 18 social media post that was shared hundreds of times and caught the attention of Gov. Brian Kemp and several lawmakers including Crowe and Collins. Kemp addressed the situation and quickly had McGee moved back to a maximum security prison, while the lawmakers developed Bishop's Law.
“The families of our fallen officers have suffered enough, and Bishop’s Law would prevent these families from ever being victimized again,” said Crowe. “When I was serving as a 9-1-1 dispatcher at 20 years old, Capt. Bishop inspired me to become a law enforcement officer myself, so I am proud to carry this legislation on behalf of his family. Those who murder law enforcement officers should never have the chance to obtain contraband to harass the victim’s family. I want to thank Chairman Collins for helping me push this legislation forward and giving it a chance to become a law as soon as possible.”
“I still remember that horrific day when Capt. Bishop’s life was taken,” said Chairman Collins. “I want to commend the Georgia Department of Corrections for quickly moving this offender back into a maximum security prison. However, this incident has brought our attention to this very real and unfortunate issue. This bill is vitally important to preventing this from ever happening again.”
This legislation would also require the board of the DOC to collect and analyze data and performance outcomes relevant to this level and type of treatment given to an inmate. The DOC would then prepare an annual report regarding such information for the governor, lieutenant governor, the speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as the chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary committees.
Rep. Crowe and Chairman Collins worked closely with Sheriff Long and the Bishop family to draft this legislation. Crowe served in law enforcement for more than 20 years. Collins served as the mayor of Villa Rica, and following Bishop’s death, he helped dedicate a local facility in Bishop’s honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.