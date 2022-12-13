Five months ago, if you asked Bethany Goodman if she was happy with her life, she’d have answered with a resounding “Yes!” Then, her brother Allen Holder found the siblings’ birth mother.
“I am confident in who I am as a person. I have a husband who loves me. I have children of my own and a wonderful bonus son. I have parents who love me. I didn’t need that extra portion, but it has blessed me beyond my wildest dreams,” said Goodman, 35, of finding the mother who as a teenager, selflessly gave her, and later her brother, up for adoption.
She and her brother were raised by Larry and Elissa Holder who always told them how much their birth mother loved them. Goodman and her family now live in the High Falls area of Jackson.
Allen Holder sought their birth mother to get answers to health questions that may help his young son.
“If it had been left up to me, I doubt I would have ever done it,” Goodman said. “I wasn’t sure if she’d accept me, or if I was a skeleton in the closet that she didn’t want to ever come out.”
As the siblings’ story unfolded, they discovered their birth mother, “Val,” was a teenager who planned to place her baby (Goodman) with an adoption agency, but changed her mind. After a couple weeks of barely getting by, she knew in her heart that her baby deserved better so she called the adoption agency back. Two years later, that same teenage girl had a baby boy and decided she wanted him to be raised with his sister.
“I chose to give them a life that I could not,” Val said. “I literally gave my two babies wholeheartedly to this couple without any expectation of ever seeing them again.”
Goodman’s adoptive parents tried for seven years to have children and had been on the waiting list for 10 years.
“God moved heaven and Earth for us to be with our parents. I believe he allowed my mother to be barren for all those years so my parents would adopt us,” Goodman said.
Goodman’s adoptive mother went on to have four biological children. Unable to have more children, Val went into a deep depression.
“I missed my kids, but I knew they were better off with parents who were ready to give them the life they deserved,” she said. “All I wanted was to be loved unconditionally and have kids.”
Several years passed and Val met her husband who was a single dad raising two children.
“I fell in love with the kids as much as I loved James, who was the whole package I needed and wanted in my life and heart,” Val said. “I was finally a mom. I was given another chance at love.”
Fast forward to June 2022, Val was elated when Holder contacted her through Facebook.
“All the tears that had been penned up for years were flowing uncontrollably. My kids, not only were looking for me, but they found me. Through the grace and selflessness of the adoptive parents, they were raised to know I loved them very much but was only a kid myself,” she said. “They were taught to love me unconditionally through all the years of birthdays and holidays.”
Goodman, her brother, her adoptive parents, Val and her family were all united under one roof this Thanksgiving.
“It has been so amazing getting to know her,” Goodman said. “It’s like looking at a slightly older version of myself. I’m learning that many of my idiosyncrasies and oddities that I assumed were a product of my environment, are actually traits from my birth mother. We took a photo together and we both posed the exact same way without realizing it.”
The siblings also gained a set of grandparents and step-siblings. Val’s father thought his family line had ended. He is elated to gain a granddaughter, grandson and great-grandchildren.
“It should have felt strange, but it didn’t,” Goodman said of meeting her grandfather for the first time. “He gave us the biggest hug and kissed our cheeks. Their entire family has welcomed my entire family with open arms. Everyone has just been so welcoming, and it really does feel like we are one happy family now.”
Goodman and Holder’s adoptive parents have been supportive of their search and reconnection with their birth mother.
“For the first couple of months, I was really trying to be careful not to hurt my parents’ feelings. But they have reiterated over and over how excited they are for us. I have been worried they would feel like we are replacing them. I don’t want them to feel like we don’t appreciate what they have done in our lives,” she said. “Just because I have another mother doesn’t change how I feel about my mother who raised me. When I have a problem, my Mama is the first person I call.”
Her parents even bought an Ancestry kit, which led to Goodman and Holder locating their birth fathers. Holder has been getting to know his birth father but Goodman’s birth father hasn’t responded.
“That’s OK. I’ll take that as God keeping me from something I don’t need in my life right now. I’ve got my Daddy,” she said.
Goodman hopes hearing her story will open someone’s heart to the idea of adoption.
“I wish that more people would see adoption as an option as opposed to abortion,” she said. “Yes, it will be uncomfortable for a few months but you will be answering someone’s prayer to have a child.”
To learn more about adoption through the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Family and Children’s Services, go to https://dfcs.georgia.gov/services/adoption.
