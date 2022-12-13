Five months ago, if you asked Bethany Goodman if she was happy with her life, she’d have answered with a resounding “Yes!” Then, her brother Allen Holder found the siblings’ birth mother.

“I am confident in who I am as a person. I have a husband who loves me. I have children of my own and a wonderful bonus son. I have parents who love me. I didn’t need that extra portion, but it has blessed me beyond my wildest dreams,” said Goodman, 35, of finding the mother who as a teenager, selflessly gave her, and later her brother, up for adoption.

Recommended for you

Tags