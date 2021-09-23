YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. - At the most recent board meeting, Young Harris College’s Board of Trustees elected and William B. “Bill” Jones as a new trustee.
William B. “Bill” Jones is the CEO of the Jones Petroleum Company in Butts County. What began as a small retail market has grown into a national group of companies in various lines of work. Jones’ primary business is petroleum, but he has many other ventures. He and his family have a hand in retail, convenience store and fast food operations, and other forms of work with grocery stores, construction, and insurance.
Jones is a former Butts County teacher and superintendent and was once the youngest superintendent in Georgia. Jones was elected to a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives in 1976, and he served eight years in the Georgia General Assembly. He opened his own law office the year he was elected to the House, while continuing to expand his petroleum business.
Jones grew up in Butts County with Paul Beckham, 1963 graduate, who was a long-time trustee of Young Harris College and a key individual in companies such as Turner Advertising. Jones graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia in 1966, a master’s degree in school administration in 1970, and his Juris Doctor degree from Atlanta Law School in 1973. He was admitted to the bar in 1974.
Jones is married to Martha Jones, and the two of them reside in Jackson. Jones paved the way for his family in Georgia politics. Burt Jones, Bill and Martha’s youngest son, now serves as a Georgia State Senator in addition to having started and expanded Jones Petroleum’s insurance firm. Bryan Jones, Bill and Martha’s eldest son, oversees construction, maintenance, and transportation for the Jones Petroleum Company. Daughter Natalie Jones oversees the company’s retail, fast food, and convenience operations. While Jones Petroleum has grown immensely over the years, Jones takes pride in the fact that it remains a family business.
Jones looks forward to dedicating great time and effort to the institution of Young Harris College in his role as a trustee.
“Bill’s business acumen will be an asset to Young Harris College,” shared Dr. Drew L. Van Horn, president of Young Harris College. “We are elated to have him join the Board of Trustees.”
Young Harris College is a private baccalaureate and master’s degree-granting institution located in the beautiful mountains of North Georgia. Founded in 1886 and historically affiliated with The United Methodist Church, Young Harris College educates, inspires, and empowers students through an education that purposefully integrates the liberal arts and professional studies. The college has four academic divisions: Fine Arts; Humanities; Mathematics, Science and Technology; and Professional Studies. More than 1,400 students are enrolled in its residential and Early College programs. The college is an active member of the NCAA Division II and remains a fierce competitor in the prestigious Peach Belt Conference. For more information, visit yhc.edu.
