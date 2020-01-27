Longtime Jackson residents and local business owners, Bill and Martha Jones recently presented the WellStar Foundation with a check for $100,000 in support of the physical therapy program offered at Sylvan Grove’s rehabilitation center.
“I can attest that Sylvan Grove has a high caliber rehabilitation center right here in Jackson, and Martha and I were appreciative of this recently,” said Jones. “We wanted to do something to say ‘thanks’ to the hospital leadership and incredible physical therapy staff, which is why we decided to give. Our hope is that this contribution will further benefit everyone in this community and help the hospital ensure this program remains state-of-the-art.”
The donation was made through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, which facilitates the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Bill that passed in 2016. Through this five-year program, Georgia taxpayers, pass-through entities, s-corps and c-corps have the opportunity to allocate state taxes to qualifying rural hospitals. WellStar Sylvan Grove is among the top 10 participating hospitals based on financial need by the Department of Community Health.
“We are so grateful to Bill and Martha for considering our hospital for this contribution, which is the largest single gift to-date in support of Sylvan Grove through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program," said said Tamara Ison, WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital senior vice president and president. "Their contribution will further our hospital’s ability to continue to provide high-quality healthcare for residents and visitors in our community.”
According to Ison, the hospital has received a total of over $3 million through this program. As a result, the hospital has been able to make some significant improvements with these contributions, including a newly renovated emergency department and outpatient physical therapy gym, advanced imaging equipment and other hospital enhancements.
To learn more about the Georgia HEART Hospital Program and its impact on Sylvan Grove Hospital, visit wellstar.org/gataxcreditgiving.
For 30 years, the WellStar Foundation has been at the forefront of securing life-saving resources for the WellStar Health System, one of the largest and most integrated health systems in Georgia. As a not-for-profit, donations from individuals, businesses and community organizations are critical for WellStar to achieve world-class healthcare. The Foundation reinvests 100 percent of every dollar donated toward initiatives that advance the level of healthcare provided to WellStar communities through improved patient services and assistance for those in need. To learn more, visit wellstar.org/foundation or call 770-956-GIVE (4483).
