ATLANTA — The Better Business Bureau Serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & NE Georgia (BBB) Students of Integrity scholarship application (BBB.org/ATLSOI) deadline is approaching soon. The BBB Students of Integrity Scholarship is a unique video-based submission that awards high school seniors up to $5,000 who demonstrate a superior understanding of ethics. Entry forms, video submissions, and video recommendations are due February 28.
Whether the student plans on attending an accredited university, college, or trade school, the scholarships will be awarded directly to the winners.
To be eligible for this award, the student must:
• Be a graduating high school senior in spring 2022.
• Attend an accredited high school in the following counties:
◦ Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, Dekalb, Douglas, Elbert, Fayette, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Hart, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Rabun, Rockdale, Spalding, Stephens, Towns, Union, Walton and White.
• Plan to attend an accredited university, college, or technical school
Students are asked to record a short video describing how they build character in themselves and others and build character in the future. The video is critical and must emphasize overcoming obstacles and demonstrating ethical leadership at a young age. Community involvement, volunteer activities, awards, and honors, are all considered by a panel of judges.
Since 2006, BBB Serving Metro Atlanta, Athens & NE Georgia has awarded over $165,000 in scholarships to Georgia high school students who have demonstrated character, leadership, and ethical values.
Go to https://www.bbb.org/local/0443/soi for more information on the BBB Student of Integrity Scholarship Program.
ABOUT BBB®: BBB helps people find and recommend businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. People today are overwhelmed with choices - and often unsure about where to find verified, unbiased information. There are more than 30 million businesses in North America alone; and hundreds of thousands of websites worldwide where people shop online. There are thousands of free and subscription websites that offer a range of information, including reviews, reports, directories, listings, and gripe sites. BBB is the one place where you can find it all.
