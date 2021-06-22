State Senator Burt Jones presented Belinda Davis of Jackson with a Senate resolution honoring her more than 30 years of services with the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC). The presentation was made June 14 at the Butts County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Davis, a native of Jackson, served as warden at four different prisons during her 30 years of active service with the DOC, and became the first African-American female warden at Metro State prison. In 2014 she was promoted to Field Operations Manager of the Southeast Area. Davis provided operational guidance, coaching and mentoring to the wardens and superintendents under her jurisdiction. Davis retired in 2018, but continued to do contract work with the DOC until this year.
Jones said as a legislator, he was glad to have Davis available to assist him with constituents calling about relatives in the DOC.
“It is always a delicate situation with a constituent on the phone,” Jones said. “I had a friend and a local lady, Belinda Davis, there. I know she has worked her entire career at the Department of Corrections, and she did an absolutely fantastic job.
“Belinda always had the utmost response time and always had a heart of gold in wanting to serve in any capacity she worked,” he continued. “I think she went through just about every level in the Department of Corrections in her career.
“Belinda is my friend and did a great job and I appreciate the chance to recognize Belinda with a Senate resolution for her many years of service to the state of Georgia.”
Davis thanked Jones for the honor.
“Sometimes we think we work, work, work and never get appreciated, but it means a lot to know that somebody cares for all of us and the 30 years of hard labor that I did,” Davis said “Thank you.”
